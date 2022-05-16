Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,794 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 149,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.49% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $49,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $91.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

