Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 82,904 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.79% of Bank of Hawaii worth $60,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

