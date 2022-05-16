Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 2,558,058 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.13% of Paya worth $51,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paya by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 315,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

PAYA stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $705.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.