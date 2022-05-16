Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Coupa Software worth $62,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,061,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 173,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 264,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,826,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 227,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $73.15 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

