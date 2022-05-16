Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 485,758 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,758 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.39% of Focus Financial Partners worth $60,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.