Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,499 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of Silgan worth $46,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $141,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Silgan by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 101,823.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silgan by 348.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 485,543 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.