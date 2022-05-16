Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 377,798 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,798 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.40% of Nomad Foods worth $61,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,341,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,112,000 after buying an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $6,586,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

