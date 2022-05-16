Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $59,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.94.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at $984,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067 over the last ninety days.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

