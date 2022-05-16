Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 623,444 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,444 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $45,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $10.83 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

