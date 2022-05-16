Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $56.97 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $56,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,860 shares of company stock worth $6,198,225. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $80.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

