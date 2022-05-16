Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.32% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $54,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

