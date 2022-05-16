Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 98,290 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.42% of Viper Energy Partners worth $51,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 21,141.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

