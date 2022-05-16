Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.97% of Brookline Bancorp worth $49,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 76,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

