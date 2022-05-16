Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $46,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.29 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

