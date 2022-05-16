Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,081,900 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $53,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

