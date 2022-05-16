Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 547,170 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 547,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,866,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.60% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $224,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $115,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.04.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.