Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,994,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,533 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $48,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after buying an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $74,751,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Altice USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

