Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,334,307 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.06% of Open Lending worth $58,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

