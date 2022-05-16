Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 5,561 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,436,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

BIIB stock opened at $199.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

