Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 410,506 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.93% of Two Harbors Investment worth $58,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.26 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.