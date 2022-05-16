Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.24% of Restaurant Brands International worth $44,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

