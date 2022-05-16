Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 922,242 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 922,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 368,426 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,193,000 after buying an additional 169,820 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

