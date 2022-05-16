Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

