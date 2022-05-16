Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of Plains GP worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

