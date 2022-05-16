Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 12,641 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.01 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

