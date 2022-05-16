Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,582 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of K opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

