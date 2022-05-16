Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,528 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,994,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $254.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.53. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $227.25 and a one year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $4,749,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

