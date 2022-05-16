Aviva PLC Sells 1,866 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,215,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

MTB stock opened at $166.58 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

