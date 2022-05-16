Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,434 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,556,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.02 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

