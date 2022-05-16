Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CP opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
