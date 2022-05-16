Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.23 Million in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.36% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IREN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.71 on Monday. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.