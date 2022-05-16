Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of HUTCHMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

