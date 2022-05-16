Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $58.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

