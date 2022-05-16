Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 285.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $112.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

