Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,274,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

