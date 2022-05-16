Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PG&E were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 141.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,645,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,409,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

