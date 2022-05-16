Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NYSE BXP opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

