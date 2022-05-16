Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

