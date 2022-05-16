Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryan Specialty Group were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,967,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 71.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

