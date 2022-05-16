FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

