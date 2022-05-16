Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insulet were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $199.06 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

