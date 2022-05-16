Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $47,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,027,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,940,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.