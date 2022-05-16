Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 23,196 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EQT by 169.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EQT by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 72,184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EQT by 48.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

