A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

