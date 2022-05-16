Aviva PLC Sells 690 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.