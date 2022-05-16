Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

