WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of V opened at $199.23 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.88.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
