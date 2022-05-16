WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $487,000 Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HNI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of HNI by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

