Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STLD stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
