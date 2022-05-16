Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.