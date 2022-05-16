WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,832 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

VIR opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.